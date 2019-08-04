See All General Surgeons in Tazewell, TN
Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD

Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tazewell, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

Dr. Assadnia works at East Tennessee Vascular Center in Tazewell, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN and Newport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Assadnia's Office Locations

    Claiborne Medical Center
    1610 Tazewell Rd Ste 304, Tazewell, TN 37879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    East Tennessee Vascular Center Pllc
    1125 W 1st North St Ste B, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    Cath lab
    3301 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Ste A, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    Healthstar Physicians
    150 E Broadway, Newport, TN 37821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Claiborne Medical Center
  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Embolism Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 04, 2019
    My husband had blockage in both legs. Dr Assadnia cleared his blockages and he is able to walk again. Dr.assadnia is a great dr and a very caring individual. He has an awesome staff and they all care about their patients. I admire and highly recommend him and his staff. That just you so much for the cars you gave my husband.
    Renee Yount — Aug 04, 2019
    About Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639178932
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    • Med College Of Ohio|University of Toledo Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahin Assadnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assadnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assadnia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assadnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Assadnia has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assadnia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Assadnia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assadnia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assadnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assadnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

