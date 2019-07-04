Overview of Dr. Shahin Chandrasoma, MD

Dr. Shahin Chandrasoma, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Chandrasoma works at Pasadena Urological Medical Grp in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.