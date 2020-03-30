Dr. Shahin Chowdhury, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Chowdhury, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahin Chowdhury, DO
Dr. Shahin Chowdhury, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chowdhury is an outstanding oncologist. He explains everything to you and takes as much time as needed during your appointment. Cannot give enough accolades for his wonderful way that he has taken care of me
About Dr. Shahin Chowdhury, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225065766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.