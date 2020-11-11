Overview of Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD

Dr. Shahin Etebar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Etebar works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.