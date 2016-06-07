See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ghadir works at Southern California Rprdctv Center in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Lancaster, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Reproductive Center
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-2393
  2. 2
    Valencia
    27871 Smyth Dr Ste 102, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 441-3590
  3. 3
    Lancaster
    44105 15th St W Ste 304, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 418-5107
  4. 4
    Ventura Office
    2755 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 658-9112
  5. 5
    Center for Reproductive Medicine
    4080 Loma Vista Rd Ste P, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 658-9112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2016
    Meeting Dr. Ghadir was the best thing that happened to my husband and I. He is an amazing physician who truly cares about his patients and is always available to answer questions. His nurses are the best nurses I've ever met (and I've worked in the healthcare profession for 8 years). Dr. Ghadir is compassionate, attentive to details, and his humor helped get us through a difficult time. Deciding to see an infertility specialist was scary and I'm so glad we choose Dr. Ghadir! He's the best!!
    Amanda H. in Canyon Country, CA — Jun 07, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD
    About Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518023126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Cedars Sinai MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Mc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghadir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghadir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

