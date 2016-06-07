Overview

Dr. Shahin Ghadir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ghadir works at Southern California Rprdctv Center in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Lancaster, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.