Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Main Hospital, west clinic336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
EEG & Neurophysiology Lab at Harborview325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hakimian is the most that I felt I would be happy to trust with Epilepsy. I've been seeing Dr. Hakimian coming up on 10 years, and he is honestly the only one I have believed in 100%.
About Dr. Shahin Hakimian, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1518047505
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
