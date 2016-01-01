See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Shahin Khashayar, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shahin Khashayar, MD

Dr. Shahin Khashayar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khashayar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3303 N Broadway Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 478-8200
  2. 2
    Northeast Mental Health Clinic
    5321 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 478-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shahin Khashayar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689720575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahin Khashayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khashayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khashayar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khashayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khashayar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khashayar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khashayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khashayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.