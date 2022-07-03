Dr. Manoochehri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahin Manoochehri, MD
Dr. Shahin Manoochehri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Reading, PA.
Spine and Brain Neurosurgery601 Spruce St, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8900
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-7200Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Dr. Manoochehri and the PA that works with him, Sara, saw my brother within a few days of referral (crazy for a speciality!!) and were wonderful. They listened to his problems with kindness, asked appropriate follow up questions, and explained their recommendations in a way that made sense to us. We would definitely recommend Dr. M & Sara to anyone!
Dr. Manoochehri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manoochehri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
