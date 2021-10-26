Overview

Dr. Shahin Sadik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Sadik works at Universal Pain Management in Valencia, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.