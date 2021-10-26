Dr. Shahin Sadik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahin Sadik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahin Sadik, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Sadik works at
Locations
-
1
Universal Pain Management Medical Corp28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 155, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 367-9788
-
2
Integrated Rehabilitation Medical Corp819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-6876
-
3
Valley Care Center4835 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 210, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 850-2243Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
4
Universal Pain Management16179 Siskiyou Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 241-0350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadik?
Honest and very smart dr. Very good dr. Kind down to earth. Treated me and my husband great. Staff very good. Very good with his hands and he cured my sciatica
About Dr. Shahin Sadik, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801884093
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadik works at
Dr. Sadik has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sadik speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.