Dr. Shahin Shahinfar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahin Shahinfar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shahinfar's Office Locations
Bloomberg Eye Center1651 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-3937
Bloomberg Eye Center4605 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 472-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
I had lasik eye surgery for near sightedness 14 years ago, all the way back in 2002 (today is 8-11-2016). I went to a local eye doctor for a routine eye checkup and he told me I did not "need" glasses. I believe my vision was 20/30. My vision was 20/200 pre surgery. Bottom line- if you can't read the alarm clock when you wake up in the am, then this procedure is a must, and I couldn't have gone to better staff or physician. Thank you DR Shahinfar!!! 14 years later and NO visual issues! Cheers
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill University
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center|Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Shahinfar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahinfar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahinfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahinfar has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahinfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahinfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahinfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahinfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahinfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.