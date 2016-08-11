Overview of Dr. Shahin Shahinfar, MD

Dr. Shahin Shahinfar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shahinfar works at Bloomberg Eye Center in Newark, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.