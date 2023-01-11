See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (131)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD

Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Sheibani-Rad works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA, Encino, CA and Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheibani-Rad's Office Locations

    Disc
    13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Stepan O Kasimain MD
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232
    Los Angeles Bone and Joint Institute
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150, Encino, CA 91436
    Valley Hip and Knee Institute
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 324, Tarzana, CA 91356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2023
    Thank you doc for my new knee replacement. It feels natural, and I have no pain.
    — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1679779649
    Education & Certifications

    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    McLaren Hosp-Mich St U
    Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Chicago Med Sch
    Orthopedic Surgery
