Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahin Sheibani-Rad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Disc13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 246-9494Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Stepan O Kasimain MD3831 Hughes Ave Ste 105, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (424) 603-6984
Los Angeles Bone and Joint Institute16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 477-0787
Valley Hip and Knee Institute5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 324, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Thank you doc for my new knee replacement. It feels natural, and I have no pain.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- McLaren Hosp-Mich St U
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Chicago Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
