Dr. Shahin Tabatabaei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahin Tabatabaei, MD
Dr. Shahin Tabatabaei, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Iran and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Tabatabaei's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3574Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tabatabaei made me feel relaxed and confident on my upcoming surgery, hes a perfect gentleman , and compassionate. He gave me the reasons why surgery needs to be done. He assured me that I will stay in the hospital until Im comfortable enough to go home. Dr Tabatabaei and his staff have an A + in my book Ray
About Dr. Shahin Tabatabaei, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1760473292
Education & Certifications
- Harvad Med Schl/Bwh/Mgh
- Tehran Iran
- Mgh/Harvard Med School
- Shahid Beheshti University Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabatabaei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabatabaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabatabaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabatabaei has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabatabaei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabatabaei speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabatabaei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabatabaei.
