Overview of Dr. Shahin Tabatabaei, MD

Dr. Shahin Tabatabaei, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Iran and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Tabatabaei works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.