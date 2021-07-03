Overview

Dr. Shahina Ali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Ali works at Baytown Family Practice in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.