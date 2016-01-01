Overview

Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Soliman works at Shahinaz Soliman Clinic Corp in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.