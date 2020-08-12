Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD
Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Medical Center / Hospital
Office3100 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- LACare
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Very knowledgeable, kind and friendly doctor. Explain every thing simply and clearly
About Dr. Shahira Abdel-Malek, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1295832277
- Ain Shams University Hospitals
Dr. Abdel-Malek speaks Arabic and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Malek.
