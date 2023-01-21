Dr. Shahla Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahla Ali, MD
Dr. Shahla Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College.
Allen Psychiatry1774 W McDermott Dr Ste 150, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 340-2777Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ali is an affable, professional Psychiatrist. Her humor and radiant demeanor, counts for half the cure. When I first saw her, I was in the deepest, darkest moments of my life; clueless about how to go any farther. In a brief span of 2 weeks, she lifted me from my doldrums and return to my normal strength and vitality -- no less than magical. In short, Dr. Ali is an outstanding Psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1740505957
- Meharry Medical College
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
