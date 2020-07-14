Dr. Shahm Martini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahm Martini, MD
Dr. Shahm Martini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Martini Psychiatric Practice1511 3rd Ave Ste 1018, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 381-0610
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Dedicated specialists are increasingly difficult to find, especially psychiatrists and Dr. Martini is an excellent healthcare provider. Like any true scientist, he doesn't mind being peppered with questions about every aspect of treatment and symptoms. Educating people in the area of mental health and fighting the stigma attached to it, are of primary importance as well. The office coordinator/receptionist, Vanessa, is quite adept at her job and they make a great healthcare team.
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic, Bulgarian and Spanish
Dr. Martini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martini speaks Arabic, Bulgarian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martini.
