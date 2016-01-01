Dr. Shahnawaz Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahnawaz Jaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahnawaz Jaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Jaffer works at
Locations
Boston Dermatology247 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffer?
About Dr. Shahnawaz Jaffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer works at
Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffer speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.