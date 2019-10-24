Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Alliance Spine & Pain Center1367 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (770) 929-9033
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bari has amazing bed-side manners. She is very compassionate and an excellent pain management physician! Highly Recommended!!! Robert Lack in Evans, GA 30809
About Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Prince George's Hospital Center|University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Karachi Pakistan
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Bari has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bari speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bari.
