Overview

Dr. Shahnaz Bari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Bari works at Alliance Spine & Pain Centers, Augusta GA in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.