Overview

Dr. Shahnaz Daud, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.



Dr. Daud works at Cary Family Practice/Walk In in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.