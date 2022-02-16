Dr. Shahnaz Fatteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahnaz Fatteh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahnaz Fatteh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Fatteh works at
Asthma and Allergy Care Center817 S University Dr Ste 106, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 723-0334
Centro Medico Borinquen Inc18503 Pines Blvd Ste 207, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 723-0334
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing! I was in the ER at Memorial West with my Hereditary Alpha Triptesemia episode of anaphylaxis and she came in on a Sunday during Super Bowl! She specializes in this genetic disorder and took the time to go over my history and advised the ER doc how to start treating me before she could get there. She took my number and her staff called me the next day to set my appointment. She wanted me in to see her within 48 hrs! Her professionalism and knowledge was above par! I feel comfortable knowing she will be working with my hematologist to get this genetic disorder under control. You will definitely want to call her for appointments. Thanks you so much Dr Fatteh for everything!
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1588632533
Dr. Fatteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatteh works at
Dr. Fatteh has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatteh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fatteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fatteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.