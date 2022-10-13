See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.3 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD

Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Karim works at One Stop Medical Care in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karim's Office Locations

    One Stop Medical Care
    10019 Main St Ste A1, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I can't tell you how grateful I am to have been referred to Dr. Karim. I live with EXTREME chronic pain, and she take the time to sit down and listen to my history and assure me that she would help me find a pain medication that would best suit me and has found something to prescribe me that really helps. She always takes the time to listen to me.
    Patricia Gebara — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336135334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • U TX
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Lawrence College Karachi.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karim works at One Stop Medical Care in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Karim’s profile.

    Dr. Karim has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Karim speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Karim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

