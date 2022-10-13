Overview of Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD

Dr. Shahnaz Karim, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Karim works at One Stop Medical Care in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.