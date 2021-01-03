Overview of Dr. Shahnaz Khan, MD

Dr. Shahnaz Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They graduated from Sind Medical College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Egerton Clinic in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.