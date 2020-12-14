Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD
Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Saleem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saleem's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Saleem & Associates500 Gold Hawk Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 285-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleem?
She is a great doctor. Patient, kind, thoughtful and will push when needed.
About Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1568506699
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.