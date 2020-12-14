Overview of Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD

Dr. Shahnaz Saleem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Saleem works at Saleem & Associates in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.