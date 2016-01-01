Dr. Aynehchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahrad Aynehchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahrad Aynehchi, MD
Dr. Shahrad Aynehchi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Aynehchi works at
Dr. Aynehchi's Office Locations
1
Paletz/Agatstein Urology Group575 E Hardy St Ste 215, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-3333
2
Genesis Healthcare Partners11500 Brookshire Ave Ste 50, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-0706
3
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 602-6800
4
West Coast Urology11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (310) 673-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahrad Aynehchi, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073598371
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aynehchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aynehchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aynehchi has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aynehchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aynehchi speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aynehchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aynehchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aynehchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aynehchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.