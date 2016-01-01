See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Hakimian works at Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care
    700 W 7th St Ste S270, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 320-5906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ascites
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
  • 8 years of experience
  • English, Persian
  • 1245625326
Education & Certifications

  • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
  • Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hakimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hakimian works at Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hakimian’s profile.

Dr. Hakimian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

