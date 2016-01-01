Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hakimian works at
Locations
Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care700 W 7th St Ste S270, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 320-5906
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahrad Hakimian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1245625326
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
