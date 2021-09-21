See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Shamsi works at Shahrad Shamsi MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Monica
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 453-0504
    Los Angeles Gastroenterology Clinic
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 325E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 453-0504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Health Net
    Health Payors Organization
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    United Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Shamsi is an extremely knowledgeable and caring doctor. He has gone the extra steps to make necessary referrals and dives into research when a complicated issue arises. I have complicated issues and he always solves the problem and or finds the way to do so. He’s a great doctor.
    D. Krawczyk — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Shahrad Shamsi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1700944378
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Univ Of Ca
    • University of California, Los Angeles
