Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Comprehensive Integradted Care Mesa4566 E Inverness Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-6000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste B300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 954-0777
Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians1620 S Stapley Dr Ste 132, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 834-8804
Platinum Internal Medicine130 S 63rd St Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-6000
Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers-2301 N 4TH ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Directions (928) 719-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ascari is the best. Very thorough and knowledgeable. Listens carefully. Aware of most current therapies and procedures for neuropathy as well as other foot issues. Enjoyable personality too.
About Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184885659
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Medical Center
- Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
- University Of California, San Diego,
