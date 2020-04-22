See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM

Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Askari works at Comprehensive Integrated Care in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Askari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Integradted Care Mesa
    4566 E Inverness Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-6000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste B300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 954-0777
  3. 3
    Arizona Institute of Footcare Physicians
    1620 S Stapley Dr Ste 132, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 834-8804
  4. 4
    Platinum Internal Medicine
    130 S 63rd St Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-6000
  5. 5
    Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers-
    2301 N 4TH ST, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 719-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2020
    Dr. Ascari is the best. Very thorough and knowledgeable. Listens carefully. Aware of most current therapies and procedures for neuropathy as well as other foot issues. Enjoyable personality too.
    Linda Shank — Apr 22, 2020
    About Dr. Shahram Askari, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184885659
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Medical Center
    • Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
    • University Of California, San Diego,
