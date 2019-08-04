Overview

Dr. Shahram Fatemi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fatemi works at Oxnard in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.