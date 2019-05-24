Overview

Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.



Dr. Gholami works at Urology Associates of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.