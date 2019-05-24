Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gholami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.
Locations
Urology Associates of Silicon Valley2460 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 542-0982
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor
About Dr. Shahram Gholami, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932272804
Education & Certifications
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
