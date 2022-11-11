Dr. Shahram Hormozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hormozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Hormozi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahram Hormozi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Shahram Hormozi MD375 E Main St Ste 9, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 224-1593
- 2 373 Route 111 Ste 1, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 224-1593
Babylon Medical Practice PC350 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 661-2277
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 15 years, Dr. Hormozi is an excellent choice, his mannerisms are very good, friendly, compassionate and knowledgeable. He has kept me alive even with AFIB, a major heart attack and a minor stroke. His staff are also commendable, especially Sage (one of the office workers), who I have contacted many times to get prescriptions changed, refilled or approved, every time she gets it done, correctly, the first time! What a pleasure it is to deal with a firm that operates so professionally! Unfortunately I recently moved out of state but wanted to extend my deepest gratitude to Dr. Hormozi and to Sage, I will miss you all. Thank you, Steve Hautman.
About Dr. Shahram Hormozi, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1215916721
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
