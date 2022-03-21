Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashhadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD
Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mashhadian works at
Dr. Mashhadian's Office Locations
-
1
Chino Hills Dental Group and Orthodontics3410 Grand Ave, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 364-0027
-
2
Rodeo Surgical Art421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 652-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mashhadian?
Mashhadian Shahram MD is so respectful, personal, and considerate. If I have to have a tooth pulled, he is the one I would chose. It is painless, quick, and he gives you all the options that you may have in the future. What a great attitude and caring Doctor. THANK YOU!
About Dr. Shahram Mashhadian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1811107709
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mashhadian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashhadian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mashhadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashhadian works at
Dr. Mashhadian speaks Persian.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashhadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashhadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashhadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashhadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.