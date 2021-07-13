See All Hematologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Shahram Mori, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shahram Mori, MD

Dr. Shahram Mori, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Mori works at Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mori's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 520, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6659
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:40pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Top shelf Oncologist. Cognizant of steps needed for successful treatment of Leukemia. Dr. Mori successfully treated my wife for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and she has fully recovered from the disease. Dr. Mori demands that his staff provide the best and most comprehensive treatment necessary to fight this horrible disease. He and his group are second to none in this field.
    Joseph Sidney McMillen — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahram Mori, MD
    About Dr. Shahram Mori, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891001400
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahram Mori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mori works at Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Mori’s profile.

    Dr. Mori has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

