Dr. Shahram Mori, MD
Dr. Shahram Mori, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 520, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-6659Monday8:00am - 4:40pmTuesday8:00am - 4:40pmWednesday8:00am - 4:40pmThursday8:00am - 4:40pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Top shelf Oncologist. Cognizant of steps needed for successful treatment of Leukemia. Dr. Mori successfully treated my wife for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and she has fully recovered from the disease. Dr. Mori demands that his staff provide the best and most comprehensive treatment necessary to fight this horrible disease. He and his group are second to none in this field.
- Hematology
- English
- 1891001400
- Medical Oncology
