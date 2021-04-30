Overview of Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD

Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Razmzan works at Westchester Medical Group PC in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.