Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razmzan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD
Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Razmzan works at
Dr. Razmzan's Office Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Group PC1084 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 722-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razmzan?
Best Gynecologist Ever. Perfect in every way.
About Dr. Shahram Razmzan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1144356668
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razmzan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razmzan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razmzan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razmzan works at
Dr. Razmzan has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razmzan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razmzan speaks Arabic and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Razmzan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razmzan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razmzan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razmzan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.