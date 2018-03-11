See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD

Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Salemy works at Madison Tower Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salemy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Tower Plastic Surgery
    1101 Madison St Ste 1101, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 790-5454

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Mar 11, 2018
Extremely caring, his work is perfection. Just had my breast augmentation done. He has great bedside manner and I’m happy I chose him out of he other surgeons in Seattle. Couldn’t have had a better experience.
Kennewick, WA — Mar 11, 2018
About Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184633083
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Yale University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salemy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Salemy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salemy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salemy works at Madison Tower Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Salemy’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salemy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salemy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salemy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salemy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

