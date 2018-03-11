Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salemy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD
Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Salemy's Office Locations
Madison Tower Plastic Surgery1101 Madison St Ste 1101, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (703) 790-5454
Extremely caring, his work is perfection. Just had my breast augmentation done. He has great bedside manner and I’m happy I chose him out of he other surgeons in Seattle. Couldn’t have had a better experience.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Yale University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Salemy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salemy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salemy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salemy.
