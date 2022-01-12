Dr. Shahram Shafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahram Shafi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahram Shafi, MD
Dr. Shahram Shafi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Shafi's Office Locations
Montecito Primary & Specialty Care1187 Coast Village Rd Ste 10A, Santa Barbara, CA 93108 Directions (805) 521-4184
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shafi?
Dr. Shafi is a great doctor! He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patients to help them with their health issues. Dr Shafi makes patients to feel at ease as well as to feel confident in receiving expert medical care. He is very thorough in ordering diagnostic tests, reviewing medical regimen and necessary vaccinations. Staff is great, too. Walked away, very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. Shahram Shafi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1952840746
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
