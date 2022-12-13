See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Finch University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ghodsian works at Conejo Orthopaedics and Spine Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conejo Orthopaedics Clinic and Spine Institute
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 115, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3803
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I am very grateful for Dr G. He spent a lot of time with me post surgery at TOSH and was very insightful and caring. I suspect the negative reviewers are people who misunderstand the attending physician’s role - he is not the primary surgeon physician.
    Rick — Dec 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD
    About Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699728410
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Finch University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahriar Ghodsian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghodsian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghodsian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghodsian works at Conejo Orthopaedics and Spine Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghodsian’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodsian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodsian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghodsian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghodsian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

