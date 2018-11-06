Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabourakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD
Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Mabourakh works at
Dr. Mabourakh's Office Locations
-
1
Stockton Plastic Surgery1805 N California St Ste 308, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 464-5656
-
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabourakh?
It has been about a year since my surgery (breast augmentation). I didn't want to write a review until everything had set in. I immediately loved the staff down at the Stockton clinic, especially Maggie. Everyone was professional, friendly, and helpful. Dr. Mabourakh didn't make me feel uncomfortable in any type of way. He listened to all of my criteria and also recommended some of his own, which im so glad I listened to. I wanted a very natural look and he managed to give that to me. Thank you.
About Dr. Shahriar Mabourakh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1497791487
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabourakh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabourakh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabourakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabourakh works at
Dr. Mabourakh speaks Persian and Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabourakh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabourakh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabourakh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabourakh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.