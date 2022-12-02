Overview

Dr. Shahriar Pirouz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pirouz works at Troy I Mounts MD INC in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.