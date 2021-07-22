Overview

Dr. Shahriar Sedghi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their fellowship with Loyola U Sch Med



Dr. Sedghi works at Macon Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.