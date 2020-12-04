Dr. Shayani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahriar Shayani, MD
Dr. Shahriar Shayani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Shayani works at
-
1
New Hyde Park Office1821 LAKEVILLE RD, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 354-0117
I just wanted to take the time to express my appreciation for all Dr. Shayani has done to monitor my health concerns over the past 20 years. He has always been proactive to address any health issues and to diagnose whatever ailment might be of concern to me. My consultations with him have always been a positive experience. He is extremely professional-but at the same time very caring when discussing a medical issue. When sitting with him, he has always taken the additional time to explain his concerns and the necessary steps needed to resolve my medical needs. If he had any reservations regarding a health issue, he would always direct me to the appropriate specialist for a more definitive diagnosis. Thanks to him I have been able to lead a relatively healthy and happy life. Richard J Krauland December 3, 2020
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255493714
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Shayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shayani works at
Dr. Shayani has seen patients for Syncope, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.