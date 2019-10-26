Overview of Dr. Shahrokh Javaheri, MD

Dr. Shahrokh Javaheri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.