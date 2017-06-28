See All Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD

Hematology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD

Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Eshaghian works at Compassionate Oncology Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Eshaghian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Irwin Hoffman MD
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1005, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 229-3555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eshaghian?

    Jun 28, 2017
    Just came from an appointment with Dr Eshagian. Great experience. Great physician. He not only has great bedside manner but he's also an instructor at UCLA so he's very skilled at articulating plainly and clearly. His expertise, compassion and competence were very comforting. You're in good hands with Dr.
    Peter Hall in Los Angeles, CA — Jun 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eshaghian to family and friends

    Dr. Eshaghian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eshaghian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD.

    About Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417132499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan Medical Center, UCLA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of CA, Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshaghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eshaghian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eshaghian works at Compassionate Oncology Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eshaghian’s profile.

    Dr. Eshaghian has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshaghian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.