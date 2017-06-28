Overview of Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD

Dr. Shahrooz Eshaghian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Eshaghian works at Compassionate Oncology Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.