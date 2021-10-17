See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chantilly, VA
Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Shayegan works at Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Pollen Allergy and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia
    14520 Avion Pkwy Ste 150, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 574-7351
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Types of Food Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Food Poisoning
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2021
    Great Dr, he helped me navigate complex conditions and I was originally misdiagnosed with something else but he figured out what I really have. He listens well and works with you to find an answer and solution.
    — Oct 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD
    About Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1306087358
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics, Tripler Army Medical Center
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
