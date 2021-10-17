Overview

Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Shayegan works at Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Pollen Allergy and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.