Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shaun Shayegan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia14520 Avion Pkwy Ste 150, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 574-7351Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great Dr, he helped me navigate complex conditions and I was originally misdiagnosed with something else but he figured out what I really have. He listens well and works with you to find an answer and solution.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1306087358
- Pediatrics, Tripler Army Medical Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
