Overview of Dr. Shahrooz Zandnia, MD

Dr. Shahrooz Zandnia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Zandnia works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Spanaway, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.