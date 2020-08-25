Dr. Kureishy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahrukh Kureishy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahrukh Kureishy, MD
Dr. Shahrukh Kureishy, MD is a Pulmonologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kureishy's Office Locations
- 1 4833 Medical Center Dr Ste 6B, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 838-1892
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kureishy?
I was treated by Dr Kureishy very kindly.He was intelligent and comprehensive in his treatment and took as much time as it took to help me.I will be returning to him if the need should arise.His staff was also nice.
About Dr. Shahrukh Kureishy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528061108
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kureishy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kureishy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kureishy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kureishy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kureishy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kureishy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kureishy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kureishy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.