Dr. Shahryar Ashouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahryar Ashouri, MD
Dr. Shahryar Ashouri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ashouri works at
Dr. Ashouri's Office Locations
UCLA Westlake Village Hematology & Oncology1250 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-5153
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see doctor Ashouri on a regular basis and have only excellent experiences with him and his staff. It may seem strange but he is one of the few doctors I enjoy going to see. He provides me with excellent care and clearly explains what and why he is doing as well as making me feel not just a patient but a member of a team. I trust him totally!
About Dr. Shahryar Ashouri, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1609946169
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashouri speaks Persian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.