Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD

Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Tork works at Plastic Surgery Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tork's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    4850 Red Bank Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-4440
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Group Inc.
    4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 10:00am
  3. 3
    Plastic Surgery Group
    340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Breast Cancer
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Cancer
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Kind. Caring. A top notch artist in plastic surgery. I could not be happier with my breast lift he did for me. Truly a perfectionist in his work and it shows. Highly recommend. Thank you Dr. Tork for changing my life for the better!
    — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699063057
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tork has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tork. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tork.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tork, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tork appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

