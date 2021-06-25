Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD
Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Tork works at
Dr. Tork's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Group4850 Red Bank Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-4440
Plastic Surgery Group Inc.4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 791-4440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
Plastic Surgery Group340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 791-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. Caring. A top notch artist in plastic surgery. I could not be happier with my breast lift he did for me. Truly a perfectionist in his work and it shows. Highly recommend. Thank you Dr. Tork for changing my life for the better!
About Dr. Shahryar Tork, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tork has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tork accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
