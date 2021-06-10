Dr. Shahrzad Grey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrzad Grey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahrzad Grey, MD
Dr. Shahrzad Grey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grey's Office Locations
- 1 2600 Lake Lucien Dr Ste 112, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (321) 207-9029
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grey?
Very caring and concerned about my health. Listens to me and my concerns. I'm very pleased with Dr. Grey.
About Dr. Shahrzad Grey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1922066604
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grey speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.