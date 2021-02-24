Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM
Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with New York Community Hospital
Dr. Nazarian works at
Dr. Nazarian's Office Locations
-
1
Sherry Shahrzad Nazarian Dpm PC2083 E 53rd Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 258-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazarian?
Dr. Nazarian is not only extremely qualified but she’s a pleasure to deal with. She treated me for a very serous infection and I am so grateful to her for her help and expertise. Office ManagerJoseph is so helpful and friendly. I am so happy I was referred to Dr. Nazarian!
About Dr. Shahrzad Nazarian, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1760522791
Education & Certifications
- New York Community Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazarian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazarian works at
Dr. Nazarian speaks Persian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.